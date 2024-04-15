WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bayley vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Backlash France

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar vs. Angel and Berto for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.