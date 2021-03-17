Chris Jericho and Paul Wight reveal that WWE passed on big celebrities for past events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It was revealed during the latest “Talk Is Jericho” podcast that WWE passed on the opportunity to book musical performer Justin Bieber and actor Will Ferrell for past pay-per-view events. Paul Wight was the guest on the latest episode and recalled that the plan was for him to team with Bieber and John Cena in a match against The Wyatt Family at SummerSlam. Jericho followed up by recalling that Ferrell and his lookalike/Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith were interested in doing something at WrestleMania. Listen to the full show at here.

Powell’s POV: Wight said Bieber was excited and wanted to train with him and Cena, but someone in a position of power in WWE told Wight that they couldn’t see how Bieber would relate to the WWE audience. Wow, what a classic example of someone living inside the WWE bubble. Meanwhile, Jericho stated that Ferrell wanted a $500,000 donation for his charity, but someone in WWE told Jericho that WWE doesn’t pay its celebrities. I’m roughly halfway through the interview and I can already strongly recommend it.