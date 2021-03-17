What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Sacrifice fallout edition

March 17, 2021

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 146,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 144,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 135th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 117th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. After cracking the top 150 cable ratings for the first time last Tuesday, the Impact In 60 classic show did not make the list this week.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.