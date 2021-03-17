Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Sacrifice fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 146,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 144,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 135th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 117th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. After cracking the top 150 cable ratings for the first time last Tuesday, the Impact In 60 classic show did not make the list this week.
Be the first to comment