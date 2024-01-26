Vince McMahon resigns from TKO

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon announced his resignation from TKO on Friday in the wake of the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit that was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant on Thursday.

McMahon issued the following statement that was published by Deadline.com: “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

“However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effectively immediately.”

Powell’s POV: McMahon held the title of Executive Chairman of TKO prior to his resignation. He will get a chance to tell his side of the story, but given the severity of the allegations made by Grant, this was a move that had to happen.