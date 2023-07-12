What's happening...

NXT TV rating for Judgment Day vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

July 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 671,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 508,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating. The show ran opposite the MLB All-Star Game on Fox. Last week’s show aired on Independence Day, so a better comparison is the June 25 edition that delivered 622,000 and a 0.17 rating. The Judgment Day definitely gave the show a nice boost. The July 12, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 582,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the show headlined by Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

