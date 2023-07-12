Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Adrian Adonis edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 152,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The show finished with a 0.04 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The show did not air last week due to the Independence Day holiday. The week away seemed to hurt, as the previous episode that spotlighted Junkyard Dog produced 229,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Next week’s episode focuses on Abdullah the Butcher.