Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Graham family edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 197,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 96th in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s episode told the Magnum T.A. story and produced 155,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Next week’s episode focuses on the late Matt Borne, who played Doink the Clown.