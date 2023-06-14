What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Graham family edition

June 14, 2023

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 197,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 96th in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s episode told the Magnum T.A. story and produced 155,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Next week’s episode focuses on the late Matt Borne, who played Doink the Clown.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.