NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 581,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 615,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished eighth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.17 rating. It will be very interesting to see how next week’s show performs with Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship as the main event. The June 14, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 612,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.