Dark Side of the Ring trailer for “David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for the next installment of “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s episode focuses on David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World (when he struck ABC reporter John Stossel). New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.



