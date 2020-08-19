NXT live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Velveteen Dream, Lilian Garcia, Percy Watson, Tim Horner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will run unopposed this week. The show was taped in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and features the final push for Saturday’s NXT Takeover: XXX Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-AEW Dynamite is preempted this week for TNT’s coverage of the NBA. The show will will air on Saturday afternoon at 5CT/6ET (or following NBA coverage). The show includes Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the career of Bryan Adams, who worked as Crush in WWE.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on his early years in WWE. The previous episode spotlights a documentary on the band Creem. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights Bob Backlund. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode related to pro wrestling featured the late James “Kamala” Harris. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tim Horner is 61.

-Lilian Garcia is 54.

-Percy Watson (Nicholas McNeil) is 39.

-Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) is 25.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...