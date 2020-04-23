WWE quarterly report and Vince McMahon conference call, Dot Net Weekly note, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, John Cena, Tony Atlas, Moose, Dominik Dijakovic, Britt Baker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its first quarter financial report after the market closes, which is a change from their usual morning release. Vince McMahon and interim CFO Frank A. Riddick will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of what should be a very interesting call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-The Dot Net Weekly audio show is being pushed back to Friday this week due to the WWE conference call. Jake Barnett and I will be discussing the call, the WWE financial report, and all the news of the week on Friday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining. Haydn Gleed’s written review should be available later today. His weekly audio review for members will be on hiatus until they start running first-run material again.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an D grade majority vote with 27 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote each. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a D grade in that the show dragged and the match outcomes all felt even more predictable than usual.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Cena is 43.

-Tony Atlas is 66.

-Moose (Quinn Ojinnaka) is 36.

-Dominik Dijakovic (Chris Dijak) is 33.

-Britt Baker (Brittany Baker) is 29.

-The late Terry Gordy was born on April 23, 1961. He died on July 16, 2001 at age 40 due to a heart attack.



