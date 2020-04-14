What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the brand’s first show post WrestleMania 36

April 14, 2020

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.317 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous episode’s 2.398 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for first in the adults 18-34 demographic, and tied for first in the male 18-49 demographic.


