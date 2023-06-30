What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge returning for Friday’s MSG show

June 30, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Edge

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will air live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.