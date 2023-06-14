MLW Never Say Never lineup: The card for MLW’s first FITE+ PLE

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for MLW Never Say Never, which will be held on Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “The Calling” Rickey Shane Page and Akira in a Fans Bring the Weapons match for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams

-B3cca performs live

Powell’s POV: Never Say Never is available as part of FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It’s a great deal for fans of MLW and the numerous promotions that hold shows on FITE.TV. My reviews of the weekly MLW Fusion show are typically available at the conclusion of each episode, and my Fusion audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).