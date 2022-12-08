Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Jimmy Rave, Real 1 (a/k/a Enzo Amore)

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Heath and Rhino vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 36 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) is 65.

-Toshiaki Kawada is 59.

-Chigusa Nagayo is 58.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) is 56.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) is 54.

-Jerelle Clark is 47.

-Real 1 (Eric Arndt) is 35. He worked as Enzo Amore in WWE.

-The late Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) was born on December 8, 1982. He died at age 39 on December 12, 2021.