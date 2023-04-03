“Bushwhacker” Butch Miller dead at age 78

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bushwhacker Butch (Bob Miller) died on Sunday night at age 78 after a brief hospital stay. The news was shared on social media by his friend John Crowther, who noted that Miller was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend when he fell ill.

A second friend Scott Wilder added that he and Bushwhacker Luke (Luke Williams) were at Butch’s bedside, and his family was with him via Zoom at the time of his passing. Wilder wrote that Miller’s final days were “filled with joy being back in the States and with his wrestling family, but the biggest joy was being with Luke one more time.” [Thanks to David Salchow]

Powell’s POV: Luke addressed the passing of his longtime Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team partner in a post that can be read on his Facebook Page. My condolences to Miller’s family, friends, and fans on this sad loss.