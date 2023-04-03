WWE reportedly grants contractual releases to Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE granted requests from Rip Fowler (Jack Rea) and Jagger Reid (James Dowell) to be released from their contracts, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. The duo previously worked as “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Powell’s POV: Gibson and Drake are a talented team and it will be interesting to see what’s next for them. They didn’t click in NXT as well as they did when they worked in NXT UK as the Grizzled Young Veterans. They overhauled their looks and were dubbed The Dyad and became members of The Schism faction. I wasn’t a fan of the gimmick change, but I appreciated the way the duo went all in with it. They wrapped up their run in the eight-person tag team match at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event.