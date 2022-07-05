WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on the post MITB edition

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Ronda Rousey’s response to losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan

-Maximum Male Models unveil their tennis collection

Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.