What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on the post MITB edition

July 5, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Ronda Rousey’s response to losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan

-Maximum Male Models unveil their tennis collection

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.