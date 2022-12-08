AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against a challenger of Kip Sabian’s choosing

-Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship

-W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action

-Athena speaks about her ROH Women’s Championship match at Final Battle

-Ruby Soho and Tay Melo speak about their rivalry

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).