AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jay White vs. Billy Gunn

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer

-Chris Jericho calls out Hook

-TNT Champion Adam Copeland speaks

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of AEW Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).