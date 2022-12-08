ROH Final Battle lineup: The latest card for the Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center.

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Title

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brian Cage and “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa Liona for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Powell’s POV: Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses his match. It will be loaded Saturday, as this event will air live on pay-per-view in the afternoon and then the NXT Deadline event will stream later the same night. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 2cT/3ET and the main card at 3CT/4ET. My audio review will be available on Saturday night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).