Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Charly Caruso, Diamante

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will be held on Saturday in Windsor, Ontario at Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College Sportsplex. The show is headlined by Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of the show beginning with the 30-minute pre-show on Saturday at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show features Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. The show includes Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts VII will be held on Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. The shows include CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final. Join me for my live review as Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET followed by Battle of the Belts VII at 9CT/10ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena with a live on Saturday with the following matches advertised: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Women’s World Championship, and Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Salisbury, Maryland at WYCC with a live on Saturday with the following matches advertised: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Women’s World Championship, and Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 56.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 52.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is 36.

-Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 32.