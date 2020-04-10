Impact wrestler recalls encouraging Kylie Rae to sign with the company

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jessicka Havok spoke on Twitch about encouraging Kylie Rae to sign with Impact Wrestling. “I am so excited that Kylie Rae is at Impact,” Havok said. “After she left AEW, I wasn’t sure she was gonna come back. I didn’t know what the deal was. It’s none of anybody’s business. I don’t know. But anyway, she is literally one of the most genuine, sweet humans I’ve ever met and we’ve only wrestled a few times but we have really, really good matches and that match was really important to me. I love that girl so much.

“And I even said after she did an appearance at Bound For Glory, I was like, ‘Are you gonna sign with us? You should!’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know’, but we all wanted her there and I’m glad that she made the decision. But she and I, every time we see each other, we make each other cry just because we love each other so much.” Watch the clip below or via YouTube.com

Powell’s POV: Rae is a nice signing for Impact and now I’m looking forward to an eventual match between her and Havok. Thanks to Himanshu D for passing along the video.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

