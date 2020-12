CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show is back on Fox this week after being moved for FS1 this past Friday.