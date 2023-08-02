Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Bash at the Beach 2000 edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 158,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Wrestlenomics.com. The show finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode spotlighted Bam Bam Bigelow and produced 185,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Next week’s fourth season finale focuses on Marty Jannetty, which should be something else.