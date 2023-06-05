What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the season premiere on Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

June 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s season four premiere of Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 147,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 88th in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were initially delayed due to last week’s Memorial Day holiday and then by an issue with Showbuzz. For comparison sake, the season three finale produced 154,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating when the show aired on Thursdays in October 2021. Tuesday’s episode focuses on Magnum T.A.

