Impact Wrestling TV rating for the Under Siege fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 126,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 148th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were initially delayed due to last week’s Memorial Day holiday and then by an issue with Showbuzz. The previous edition of Impact failed to crack the top 150 in the Thursday cable ratings. For comparison sake, the May 11 edition tallied 115,000 rating and a 0.02 rating in the key demo. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS failed to make the top 150 in the Thursday cable ratings.