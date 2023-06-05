AEW Rampage ratings for the Championship Friday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 357,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 436,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode, which also aired in the usual Friday night time slot.

Powell’s POV: The Championship Friday edition produced a better television show than usual, but the question of whether it would appeal to casual viewers seems to have been answered with the viewership decline compared to the prior week’s show. Rampage finished 12th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The June 3, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a CM Punk announcement and the Young Bucks’ homecoming.