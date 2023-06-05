WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1,000 days as champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.563 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was way up from the 2.158 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Monster numbers for Smackdown without NBA or NHL competition. The Bloodline saga continues to deliver the numbers. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.52 rating. The June 3, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.914 million viewers and a 0.44 rating.