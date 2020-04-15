WWE Ruthless Aggression on FS1 viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three episodes of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression series aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for the three episodes, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Ruthless Aggression (Enter John Cena): 226,000 viewers

-WWE Ruthless Aggression (Evolution): 302,000 viewers

-WWE Ruthless Aggression (The Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar): 224,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: The three hours finished 79th, 103rd, and 105th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s WWE 24 documentaries that aired in the same time slot averaged roughly 216,000 viewers. FS1 will air WWE related programming as a lead in for WWE Backstage again next week.



