Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match, Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Don Callis, Scott D’Amore, and Tommy Dreamer: The Callis character had a fun bounce back week after being fired from his executive vice president position last week. His promo on the security guard was strong, and I love the not so subtle shots at Tommy Dreamer during their exchange. Pro wrestling history makes it a little concerning that D’Amore is on television as much as he is these days. After all, executives/bookers who double as on-air talent rarely show discipline or possess self awareness. D’Amore is entertaining now and hopefully he will turn out to be a rare exception in terms of showing restraint with his own on-air time. If nothing else, he has pulled back over the last couple of weeks on being booked as the smartest guy in the room in each of his segments.

Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles: A good tag title match with believable near falls for both teams along the way. The only thing working against the match is that it felt premature to take the titles away from Violent By Design, so I didn’t buy into Kojima and Edwards winning as much as I might have if this were deeper in the VBD run. More than anything, it was cool to see a clean finish with Doering pinning Edwards. It wasn’t a distraction or a silly rollup, heel Doering simply beat babyface Edwards clean.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match: The Susan character continues to feel flat and her in-ring attire makes her look like a GLOW character. But I’m all for the idea of Purrazzo moving away from Susan and Kimber Lee, as it seems like it could be a step toward making her the badass heel who takes on all comers as she was initially booked by Impact. Lee did good work Purrazzo’s sidekick and setup woman, so hopefully she will find a nice landing spot.

Trey Miguel and Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera: A good match with a weak distraction finish. The post match angle with Josh Alexander laying out heels until Madman Fulton attacked him from behind was solid. I also like the story of Chris Bey being told that he needs to pick a side, only to stand on the ramp and shoot a selfie video rather than get involved in the post match brawl.

Jake Something vs. Sam Beale: This initially felt like another week of wheel spinning for Something, but it ended up setting up a Something vs. Brian Myers match for somewhere down the road. Myers continues to be entertaining as the mentor to Beale.

Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan: An in the middle segment. It was a win for Rosemary with Havok coming out to watch her back. They are obviously next in line for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles. The formula was basic, but it got them where they needed to be.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace drama: The storyline issues between Ellering and Jordynne Grace haven’t been anywhere near compelling enough to justify this long, melodramatic angle. I don’t feel like I know anything about Ellering aside from the basics of who her father is and her own powerlifting background. While case could be made that this helped establish her persona, she’s been so Pollyanna that it’s painful to watch.