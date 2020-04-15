WWE announces notable talent cuts (updated with Kurt Angle and Aiden English)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the following talent cuts on Wednesday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. We will continue to update this list as additional cuts are announced.
-Drake Maverick (James Curtin)
-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)
-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)
-Lio Rush (Lionel Green)
-EC3 (Michael Hutter)
-Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)
-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)
-Heath Slater (Heath Miller)
-Kurt Angle
-Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)
Powell’s POV: There are some very talented people who were let go by the company and we obviously wish them all the best. WWE announced “reduction of talent expenses” as part of the business restructuring caused by the pandemic, so the talent cuts are not surprising. For whatever it’s worth, Rush did state in an interview that he was not comfortable wrestling during the pandemic.
Remember, Vince is guy who is going to help the US economy. Hopefully, most of them go to AEW. Vince has gone mad.
Unless aew launch another flagship show after the pandemic, I can’t honestly see them picking up much more talent. As good as these guys are, I just don’t see them having room in the current format.
Vince is not alone in making cuts in the business world. These are tough economic times. Unfortunately, I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that WWE will not be the only pro wrestling company that has to scale back.
Yeah, thats the problem. No one else is gonna make major moves untio the dust finally settles. The only bright side is they have their 90 days clauses