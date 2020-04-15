WWE announces notable talent cuts (updated with Kurt Angle and Aiden English)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the following talent cuts on Wednesday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. We will continue to update this list as additional cuts are announced.

-Drake Maverick (James Curtin)

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)

-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green)

-EC3 (Michael Hutter)

-Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller)

-Kurt Angle

-Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)

Powell’s POV: There are some very talented people who were let go by the company and we obviously wish them all the best. WWE announced “reduction of talent expenses” as part of the business restructuring caused by the pandemic, so the talent cuts are not surprising. For whatever it’s worth, Rush did state in an interview that he was not comfortable wrestling during the pandemic.



