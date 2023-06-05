What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the Battleground fallout edition

June 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 607,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 578,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday and then due to an issue with the Showbuzz site. NXT finished fourth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16 rating. The May 31, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 534,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for the In Your House go-home show.

