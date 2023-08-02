NXT TV rating for the Great American Bash fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 717,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 703,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The quality numbers continue for the Tuesday night shows. NXT finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.23 rating. The August 2, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 649,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.