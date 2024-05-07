NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match headlines tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

-Super Nova Sessions with guest Trick Williams

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler

-Mia Yim vs. Arianna Grace

-NXT Women’s Combine for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground

