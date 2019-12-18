12/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 89): New MLW broadcast team member Alicia Atout on her new role, her past work with AEW and Impact Wrestling, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Alicia Atout discussing her new role as a member of the MLW broadcast team, her past work with AEW and Impact Wrestling, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 89) and guest Alicia Atout.

