12/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard brawl, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Daga vs. TJP, Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

December 18, 2019

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard brawl, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Daga vs. TJP, Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero, and more (24:41)…

Click here for the December 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

