12/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard brawl, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Daga vs. TJP, Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard brawl, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Daga vs. TJP, Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero, and more (24:41)…

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

