Impact Wrestling releases Killer Kross

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that they have come to terms the release of Killer Kross (Kevin Kesar). Read the official announcement at ImpactWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see this chapter close for both sides. Kross was a real standout during his run with Impact and it will be interesting to see where he lands next. It’s worth nothing that Kross’s girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux signed with WWE after getting her own release from Impact.



