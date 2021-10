CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Monday’s WWE Raw television show. Raw will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin Donuts Center.

Powell’s POV: The match was announced during last night’s Raw television show. It’s good to see them advertise a big match a week in advance. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday night as the show airs on USA Network.