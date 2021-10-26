WWE Smackdown Saturday night replay on Fox viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

A replay of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that aired Saturday during prime time on Fox delivered 632,000 total viewers and a .16 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The Friday night live airing produced 2.249 million viewers with a .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The replay of Smackdown on Fox produced more viewers than the live airing of AEW Dynamite on TNT. As previously noted, Saturday’s Dynamite delivered 575,000 viewers for TNT with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.