What's happening...

“Rhodes to the Top” viewership count for the season one finale

October 26, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s season finale of the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes delivered 309,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 340,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s episode finished 26th in the Saturday cable ratings with a .11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .14 rating. Last week’s show also benefitted from AEW Dynamite being a stronger lead-in than it was this week. WarnerMedia has yet to announce whether there will be a second season.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.