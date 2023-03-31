ROH Supercard of Honor coverage, WWE Smackdown, WWE Hall of Fame, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, non-WWE WrestleMania weekend events continue, Naoya Ogawa, Allison Danger

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania Weekend has arrived. With so much taking place this weekend, there will also be a Dot Net Weekly on Saturday.

-ROH Supercard of Honor will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Galen Center. The show includes Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship and a Reach For The Sky ladder match to crown the new ROH Tag Team Champions. Join me for my live review as the event airs on pay-per-view beginning at 6CT/7ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. The show features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meeting one more time before WrestleMania, and the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. An audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. The inductees are Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, the late Andy Kaufman, and Warrior Award recipient the late Tim White. The show will stream on Peacock shortly after Smackdown.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show includes ??. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-We are looking for reports from all WrestleMania weekend events. If you are attending a show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F will be held today in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The event includes Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne and will stream live via FITE.TV at 1CT/2ET.

-Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Live will be held today in Los Angeles in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. The show includes Maki Itoh and Miyu Yamashita vs. Mizuki and Yuka Sakazaki and will stream live via FITE.TV at 2CT/3ET.

-GCW vs. DDT will be held tonight in Los Angeles in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. The show includes Homicide and Tony Deppen vs. Jun Akiyama and Tetsuya Endo and will stream live via FITE.TV at 6CT/7ET.

-Prestige Nervous Breakdown will be held tonight in Los Angeles in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. The show includes Ultimo Dragon, Kushida, and Alex Shelley vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson and will stream live via Highspots Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 will be held tonight in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The event includes Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo,

and Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi and will stream live via FITE.TV at 11CT/12ET.

-GCW Emo Fight will be held late night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The event includes Jimmy Jacobs vs. Kevin Blackwood and will stream live via FITE.TV at 2CT/3ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naoya Ogawa is 55.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) is 46.