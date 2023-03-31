ROH on HonorClub results: Robinson’s review of the Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian, Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship, Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 5)

Taped March 29, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Streamed March 31, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

1. “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “The Varsity Athletes” Tony Neese and Ari Daivari (w/Mark Sterling). The Code of Honor was adhered to. Late in the match, Aussie Open looked for the Dental Plan, but the Athletes cut them off and got double clotheslines for their trouble. Sterling climbed onto the ring apron and then Davis got dumped to ringside. Daivari and Neese hit some double team moves that ended with a Thrown Cutter and a 450 but only got a two count. Fletcher fought them off and then Aussie Open hit the Dental Plan and a tag team cutter before the action spilled to the outside. Aussie Open slammed the Athletes together and superkicked Sterling. Davis and Fletcher hit the Coriolis for the three count.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase win for Aussie Open as baby faces. They have my vote to win the ladder match for the vacant ROH Tag Titles. They are a very fun tag team. Meanwhile, even though Neese and Divari had a team name, the announcers still talked about the Trustbusters (ugh).

2. Miyu Yamashita vs. Shazza McKenzie. The Code of Honor was adhered to. McKenzie threw some knees and hit a northern lights for a two count. McKenzie applied a submission hold, but Miyu powered out and hit a springboard enzuigiri for a two count. Miyu hit a running knee and got a two count. McKenzie kicked Miyu while she was tied up in the ropes. McKenzie hit a crossbody block from the top for a two count. Miyu rolled it over for a two count of her own. Miyu hit a big spin kick for the three count.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The match was a bit slow and sloppy in places, but I’ll chalk that up to the language barrier rather than hold it against these women, who both looked more than capable.

3. “The Embassy” Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Khan (w/ Prince Nana) vs. JD Griffey, Dak Draper and Arjun Singh. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Cage and Draper started it off with some leapfrogs before Cage hit a powerslam. JD tagged in and so did Toa. JD hit a bunch of strikes on Toa but couldn’t put him down. Toa caught him and threw him for Singh to tag in. Singh caught a flying elbow for his trouble. It all broke down before Kaun put Singh on the top rope and hit a sidewalk slam on the top turnbuckle. Toa hit a senton on the apron and then Cage performed a suplex into the ring for the three count.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Showcase squash for The Embassy, they looked super dominant.

4. “The Infantry” Capt. Sean Dean and Cali Bravo vs. AR Fox and Metalik. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Metalik and Dean started the match with leapfrogs, but Metalik got the better of it with kicks and a slingblade bulldog followed by a rope walking drop kick for a two count. Later, The Infantry hit a wishbone on Fox. They hit a pile of kicks and splashes on Metalik. Bravo set up for a superplex but Metalik fought out and hit a super sunset flip bomb. Fox took a hot tag and eventually performed a rolling cutter for a two count. Metalik hit an Asai moonsault on Dean on the outside, Bravo hit an STO-like move on Fox on the inside. Fox hit a lay out Spanish Fly. Metalik followed with a rope walking elbow drop for the three count.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice win for the six man tag challengers heading into their title match tomorrow. Was also a great showcase for The Infantry. I like The Infantry, they are going to make a fun babyface tag act at some point.

5. Athena vs. Emi Sakura for the ROH Women’s World Championship. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Late in the match, Athena slammed Sakura’s head into the mat a dozen times. Athena hit a pair of splashes in the corner and went for a handspring move and got cut off. Sakura hit a delayed butterfly backbreaker. Sakura hit a moonsault but only got a two count. The wrestlers traded forearms, slaps, and chops in the middle of the ring. Sakura got the better of the exchange but Athena came right back with a big boot for a nearfall. Sakura blocked an O-Face attempt and got a two count on a spinning CrossRhodes. She got another near fall from a sit-out powerbomb. Athena hit a bad looking powerbomb variant and locked in a bad looking crossface that she transitioned into a sleeper for the submission win.

After the bell, Athena beat on Sakura and ran her leg into the ring steps and ring post. Yuka Sakazaki ran out for the save and beat on Athena for a few seconds until the pull apart brawl. Athena and Yuka hit dives on each other and all the security guards.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A hard hitting match with a slightly disappointing ending because of the botched moves at the end. The post match featured a fun brawl to set up tomorrow night’s ROH Women’s Championship match between Athena and Sakazaki.

6. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Aberhantes) vs. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Rush, and Dralistico (w/Maria Kanellis, Jose). At one point, the babyfaces cleared the heels and teased dives but got cut off by the Kingdom duo of Taven and Bennett. Back in the ring, The Kingdom hit some tag moves on Penta and then Fenix too. Later, Dante tagged in the Lucha Bros, who double superkicked The Kingdom and then LFI too. There was an inverted Code Red for a two count. Top Flight tagged in and hit some tag moves. Dralistico took over and hit a springboard driver and then Rush hit the Bull’s Horns to get the three count on Darius.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Even without a ladder like they’re going to have tomorrow night, that was a car crash of a match. Very entertaining, no room to breathe, all action.

Mark Briscoe came out to cut a promo about all the people he’s going to win the ROH TV Title for and called it his destiny. Samoa Joe appeared on the big screen and called it disrespectful that Briscoe wasn’t afraid of him. Joe promised to remind him why he should be…

Jay Lethal was alone in the back with Dasha. Mark Briscoe entered the backstage area. Lethal wished him good luck.

7. Wheeler Yuta vs. Leon Ruffin for the ROH Pure Championship. The judges were BJ Whitmer, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn. Both men shook the judge’s hands on their way to the ring and then with one another to adhere to the Code of Honor. Ruffin tried to go to the top, but Yuta hit a standing German suplex and then locked in an octopus hold. Ruffin had to use his first rope break to get out.

Yuta executed a scoop slam and a senton for a two count. Yuta followed iwth a step over toe hold, a grapevine, and a bridge, which made Ruffin work hard to use rope break number two. Ruffin made a comeback with an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker. There was a little cat and mouse before Ruffin hit a one legged drop kick. Ruffin went up top for a move but was blasted out of the sky by a forearm from Yuta, who then locked Ruffin up in a hammerlock crossface and got the tap out win.

After the match, Yuta cut a quick promo about how his recent opponents haven’t been enough. Katsuyori Shibta came out to confront Yuta, who talked about what Shibata used to be. Shibata knocked the mic out of Yuta’s hand and stood nose to nose with him.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A Pure Rules squash for Yuta.

8. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian. Coleman made an announcement like a flight attendant about Vikingo’s skills as he came to the ring. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Vikingo hit a double springboard front flip senton to the outside. Vikingo with some forearms and a spin kick, but Christian came back with a basement dropkick and a handspring twist kick. Vikingo retreated to the outside where Christian hit a Fosberry Flop.

Back in the ring, Christian hit a scoop slam, a standing front flip senton, and a suplex. Christian locked in a rear chinlock. Vikingo did a rebound off the ropes and a spin kick. Vikingo caught Christian off the top and slammed him. Vikingo then hit a standing springboard Phoenix Splash. Christian hit an electric chair slam and a German suplex. Vikingo hit a Poison Rana on the apron. Christian hit a running Spanish Fly on the floor and then a 450 on the inside for a two count. Vikingo put Christian on the top rope backwards, and they both backflipped onto their feet. Christian clotheslined Vikingo, who came right back with a huracanrana driver for the three count.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was the first full Vikingo match I’ve been able to watch. My word, what a treat. Christian is really growing on me. He can work babyface very well, and you can see in his face he can also play a heel (which he’s doing on the indies these days).

Blake Christian was in the back with Dasha, but he was cut off by Prince Nana, who told him to take the night off. Blake said he’s all heart and won’t back down. Nana called in The Embassy, who made quick work of Christian before his partners make the save.

9. Eddie Kingston defeated Christopher Daniels. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Kingston was on the offensive early. Daniels made a comeback with a neckbreaker. Daniels threw some punches in the corner. Daniels hit an STO for a two count. Kingston tried to make a comeback but Daniels performed an STO into the Koji clutch, which Kingston broke with a rope break. Both men traded punches and forearms. Daniels tried to hit the Angel’s Wings, but Kingston powered out with a back body drop. Both men traded chops in the center of the ring. Eddie got the advantage with an enzuigiri and a big boot for a two count. Kingston hit a T-Bone suplex. Kingston performed another enzuigiri and two Back Fists, which led to the three count. Kingston and Daniels shook hands afterward and both men celebrated.

ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli made his way to the ring and confronted Kingston. Claudio and Kingston exchanged some words off-mic. Kingston wanted to fight right now. Claudio took his jacket and shirt off before he bailed. Eddie had the crowd call Claudio a pussy and then told the crowd that if they didn’t buy the pay-per-view, they’d feel like shit. Eddie brought his old history with Castagnoli and told him to go back to the circus.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The match was a little slow, but there was some fun, simple veteran character work by both men. The Eddie Kingston go-home promo was a bit rambly, but it wasn’t terrible. I will be by later today with my first ROH audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

