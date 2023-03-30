Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United results: Powell’s live review of Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey, Moose vs. Jeff Cobb, Kushida vs. Lio Rush, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Aussie Open vs. TDMK vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling/New Japan Pro Wrestling Multiverse United

Aired live March 30, 2023 on FITE.TV

Los Angeles, California at the Globe Theatre



The event opened with a video package… Tom Hannifan, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary… Entrances for the X Division Title match took place…

Powell’s POV: I had some technical issues and missed the pre-show match between Yuya Uemura and Gabriel Kidd. We’re all good now (knock on wood).

1. Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero in a scramble match for the X Division Title. Miguel jawed at each of his opponents. Riccaboni noted that it was Impact wrestlers on one side and NJPW on the other, but they came together to gang up on Miguel for a few seconds.