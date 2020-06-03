6/3 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick in the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, final hype for Takeover: In Your House

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped May 27, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired June 3, 2020 on USA Network

Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, and Tom Phillips were on commentary…

1. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim. Mauro noted that Yim created the new motto “Yim-itless” (oh god!). LeRae jumped Mia before the bell, but Yim recovered and agreed for the bell to ring. Yim then dominated LeRae with strong kicks, including a Face Wash Yakuza kick. LeRae started crawling away and begging for glory. Yim pulled LeRae away with a Full Nelson, but LeRae hit Yim with an overhead kick. LeRae slammed yim to the mat and hit Yim with a running senton for a two count. LeRae hit Yim with two more step up Sentons for another two count.

LeRae went for a choke on Yim, but yim slammed LeRae into the turnbuckle to separate the two. Yim then hit LeRae with a running cannonball for a two count. LeRae rallied at Yim with her rapid fire chop combo, leading to boos from the trainee crowd. Yim escaped the corner by giving LeRae a forearm off the apron. LeRae and Yim brawled at ringside. The referee counted to 10 for the 10 count.

Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ended in a double countout in 3:49.

LeRae power bombed Yim into the LED video wall to scramble the video feed. Tegan Nox ran out for the save, but were stopped by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Shotzi Blackheart ran out to fight off Kai and Gonzalez. Yim knocked LeRae to the floor with a punch. Johnny Gargano ran out to check on LeRae. LeRae attacked Yim again. Keith Lee ran out to chase the Garganos away.

Gargano was acting like a goof on the ramp. The ring annnouncer announced that William Regal just turned this scene into a mixed tag team match…[c]

Gargano tried to run away, claiming he wasn’t dressed to compete. Keith Lee caught up to Johnny and Military pressed him back into the ring, despite Candice LeRae on his back.

2. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee and Mia Yim in a mixed-tag match. Yim snapmared LeRae around the ring. Phillips reminded viewers that via mixed tag rules, men must face men and women must face women. Yim hit LeRae with the Seoul Food for the two count. Gargano distracted Yim which allowed LeRae to PK the calf of Yim. That got her a two count. Yim pushed LeRae away with double boots and then smashed Yim with a Face Wash kick. Yim and Gargano started trash talking each other. LeRae held on to Yim’s leg to prevent Yim from tagging in Lee.

Yim gave LeRae a Dragon Suplex. Gargano broke up the pin. Lee ran after Gargano and gave Gargano a hip toss. Lee pulled off Gargano’s jacket and gave Gargano gut punches. Lee gave Gargano a splash in the corner. Gargano stuck his car keys in Keith Lee’s eyes to prevent from getting Spirit Bombed. LeRae rolled up a distracted Yim for the victory. Phillips yelled “Oh my God!” several times.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Keith Lee and Mia Yiim via pinfall in 3:45.

Gargano attacked the hand of Lee after the match and posed on the ramp in front of the North American Title.

John’s Thoughts: Standard stuff and pretty main rostery, but that was effective standard stuff as it continues to build up the Garganos as chicken heels. Johnny is being a textbook chicken heel, but there’s a reason why this is stuff that heels do. The car keys was a nice touch in that it’s a crap finish you don’t see often, and it made sense given how Gargano was selling the fact that he was in his regular everyday clothes.

A Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa hype package aired…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Dexter Lumis backstage about his thoughts on Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream. Lumis looked at McKenzie a bit and walked off camera. He came back with a painting canvas. McKenzie tried to get Dexter’s attention, but Lumis kept painting…

Mauro noted that while Lumis is drawing, after the break will be Cole vs. Dream “Prime Target”…[c]



