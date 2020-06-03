06/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Slammiversary ad featuring wrestlers cut by WWE, Ace Austin vs. Wentz to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship, Dez and Wentz vs. TJ Perkins and Fallah Bahh to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Slammiversary ad featuring wrestlers cut by WWE, Ace Austin vs. Wentz to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship, Dez and Wentz vs. TJ Perkins and Fallah Bahh to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles, and more (17:36)…

Click here for the June 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

