10/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 227): Powell’s review of the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view

October 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that included Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, the Call Your Shot battle royal, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 227) – Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Review.

