WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for the WWE Draft night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.178 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.087 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.155 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown did not win any demographics due to the NBA Finals airing on ABC. The game delivered 8.890 million viewers for ABC. So while the draft didn’t lead to a big increase for WWE as it has in the past, a case can be made for it being responsible for maintaining the audience it had the week before opposite a potentially deciding game of the NBA Finals.



