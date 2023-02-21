2/21 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, NXT Tag Champs Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired February 21, 2023 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Trick Williams made his entrance to his own theme with a mic and ring gear on. He said he was here to prove that he’s more than just talk and can back up every word he says. He said that Dragunov can come out and wear a long robe, call himself a mad dragon, and orchestrate an imaginary band; but Trick is here to beat that bum into Oblivion. Ilja Dragunov made his entrance to new entrance music (still not as good as his NXT UK theme with the choir)…

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams. Trick gave Ilja a cheap shot punch before the bell. Ilja dragged Trick quickly into a Kesa Gatame Judo pin. Trick rolled to the bottom rope for the break. Trick lifted Ilja and dragged him to the corner. Ilja turned the tables and nailed Trick with chops. Ilja put Trick in a side headlock. Tirck got to his feet, but was quickly dragged back into a Judo headlock. After Trick got up, Ilja dragged Trick back into the ground.

Trick got up and body slammed Ilja. While Trick was mocking Ilja’s conducting finger wave, Ilja nailed him with double lifted boots. Ilja worked on Trick with takedowns and chops. Ilja gave Trick a knee. Trick tripped Ilja off the 2nd rope. Ilja gave Trick a few forearms to the back to stagger him. Trick tripped Dragunov off the top rope. JD McDonagh walked to ringside to approach Ilja. Trick dragged Ilja back to the ring for the two count. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

JD McDonagh joined Vic and Booker on commentary. Trick had Ilja in a cravate back from the break. Ilja escaped and both men traded elbows. Ilja hit Trick with a rebound lariat. Ilja nad Trick traded stiff strikes. Trick crumpled a bit but returned fire. Ilja dropped Trick with a enzuigiri. Ilja hit Trick with a top rope knee. Trick escaped a German Suplex and gave Ilja a handstand kick and lariat for a two count.

Ilja reversed a cyclone kick into a power bomb. Trick kicked out of a pin, but Ilja followed up with a basement forearm. Trick tried to escape, but Ilja hit him with a Deadlift German Suplex. Ilja prepped and hit Trick with Torpedo Moscow for the victory.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Trick Williams via pinfall in 13:07.

John’s Thoughts: Good show opener. We know what we can get from Ilja given the match of the year candidates this guy produces. Trick rarely wrestles on TV and when we’ve seen him wrestle it’s usually in short spurts. This was the longest match I’ve seen him wrestle and he looked pretty good. That time on NXT Level Up seems to be paying dividends. The guy’s an expert manager, so no need to rush him into wrestling, but it doesn’t hurt to take the slow and steady approach to development to raise Trick’s ceiling post-Carmelo Hayes.

A Jinder Mahal promo package aired where Jinder hyped up his match against Bron Breakker. Jinder talked about how Bron Breakker lost the title to Dolph Ziggler before Stand and Deliver and Jinder is about to do it this year. Jinder talked about how he’s the master of shocking victories, the most famous being his victory against Randy Orton. Jinder said he’s going to be the new NXT Champion…

Fallon Henley was in the locker room. She was trying to call Brooks Jensen to apologize for Valentines Day, but Brooks won’t answer. Josh Briggs showed up to chat with Fallon. Briggs said he’s trying to keep everyone together. Briggs talked about how Fallon needs to own up that she screwed up. Fallon said Briggs is right and she needs to apologize to Kiana James too. Briggs told Fallon to call her. Fallon said she needs to apologize in person…[c]

Footage was shown of Meiko Satomura holding a training session for a bunch of unnamed NXT Developmental Wrestlers. Roxanne Perez ran in last minute to ask if she could join the training session. Meiko said she could. They ran through various exercises where everyone other than Roxanne Perez got gassed out. After squats, and after everyone else left, Perez gave Meiko an “arigato” for a good training session. Perez was about to leave, but Meiko told her to turn back because that was just the warm up. The graphic said this segment is “to be continued”…

Tyler Bate made his entrance in street clothes (He found a green sweater this time as opposed to that weird chef shirt he would wear every week). Bate introduced himself. He said the welcome he’s received since moving to the US for time has invigorated him. He talked about how he’s beaten Axiom and Grayson Waller, but he’s lost to Bron Breakker. He said he’s about to embark on a mystical journey with the NXT fans. Tyler’s promo was cut off by Joe Gacy and the Schism making their entrance.

Joe said he can’t help but think that he and Tyler are kindred spirits, because they are forward thinkers. Bate said he’s not going to drink whatever concoction he’s fed to his Schism mates. Joe said Tyler was right about going on a journey, but you have to surround yourself with the right people. Joe Gacy and Ava Raine tried to sell Bate on joining The Schism. Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail ran out to chase off The Schism. Vic noted that The Dyad will face Chase U after the break…[c]

2. “The Dyad” Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (w/Joe Gacy, Ava Raine) vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson (w/Thea Hail). Vic Joseph compared The Schism kidnapping Thea Hail to when The Boogeyman kidnapped Sharmell. Reid had Chase under control with methodical offense. The Dyad traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Chase. After a few minutes, Chase got Duke Hudson in with a hot tag after crawling under the legs of Reid.

Hudson hit Fowler with a Bionic Elbow and senton combo. Hudson tackled Reid into the corner and gave him an Exploder Suplex to send him into Fowler. Reid raked Hudson in the face. Chase tagged in and took down Reid with a superkick for a nearfall. Fowler dumped Chase to ringside. Hudson dumped Fowler to ringside. Reid rolled up Hudson for a two count. Fowler dragged Hudson to ringside which allowed Reid to nail him with a suicide dive. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]