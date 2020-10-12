Jazz says Booker T called her out after her WWE debut, feels WWE doesn’t treat Black women fairly, why she believes WWE hasn’t brought her back, being put through a table after suffering a torn ACL

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring The Belle interview with Jazz

Interview available at Ring The Belle Youtube Page (or below)

Jazz on WWE treating Black women not fairly: I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi, you know I believe she deserves to be treated better. Sasha (Banks), right now, she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. You know, Bianca (Belair) I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.

WWE management limiting the women in the early 2000s: We were killing some of the men’s ratings and they tried to set us up for failure. We were, I guess no matter how you look at it, just still considered a gimmick match. At that time, you really couldn’t voice your opinion too much. We actually spoke up a few times, but we just try to go out there and show each Monday night or each house show that we deserve the respect. We deserve to be here. Just had to prove ourselves and now look where they’re going with the women.

Booker T calling her out on her WWF debut night: [At Survivor Series 2001] I didn’t get a chance to practice an entrance or anything. I came out and I did something similar to Booker T’s deal when he comes out you know. Booker T called me out, “what the f—, you’re stealing my shit or what?” I was like, “Bro, I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. Something came over me and I just did like a little skip and a hop.” And he called me out on this like, “Yo, get your own shit!”

Competing in a hardcore match with a torn ACL: They put me through a table and every damn thing with the ACL injury. And already my appointment was set up to have surgery and everything. Hey, the show must go on right after.

Looking back on Thuggin’ and Buggin’ Enterprise angle: I know it would’ve worked if it’s done the right way. But of course. you have to be careful [now] with the division. I mean the country is divided right now. I don’t think now would be a good time to actually pull off a storyline like that. Which Vince would probably think totally opposite, like “it’s a perfect time!”

Why she thinks her return to ECW didn’t work: I was on the road on [ECW] house shows, and they had me doing run-ins on Kelly Kelly in a bikini. I run out there, just slam her ass real quick, and get a big pop. Then they came back and told me, “you’re supposed to be a heel!” And I’m like, “This is the ECW crowd. This is where Jazz was born. Hey, I can’t help it, you know.” I don’t know if that’s why I didn’t work out because I got a babyface pop or what.

Why she thinks WWE isn’t bringing her back: The only reason I haven’t actually gotten that call is because I was part of that lawsuit, you know. But again, look at the Hall of Famers and see how many have actually sued Vince (McMahon) before.